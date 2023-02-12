The Napoli coach doesn’t want to think about the Champions League yet: “I love thinking game after game, without thinking about something else…”

The escape continues, without surprises. This time the Cremonese feat fails and Napoli extends to the top at +16, waiting for Inter to take the field. It’s always the usual two who steer the game, Kvaratskhelia and Osimhen, to which Elmas’ goal was added to secure the three points. Yet another sign of the deep application of all the pink. “Our city keeps us on track, with the fans and the possibility of doing important things. In the first half we weren’t as calm as usual, we got nervous over some turnovers and it was more difficult. This way Cremonese were able to play their game, making us run a lot and often arriving to cross in the penalty area. In the second half we did much better, we had more order and more quality, our characteristics, and for this I applauded the team” explained Luciano Spalletti in the interview granted to Dazn. See also Real Madrid's aim is enough to win the derby

Concept — The coach went on to broaden the concept: “Total availability at the moment makes the difference, we have professionals and good guys. Everyone runs to help, ready to destroy themselves on the pitch for a result because every game can make the difference for us. the key is in the way we train. In tomorrow’s session, those who haven’t played will catch up in terms of effort. If we do things well, with a sense of the limit, the level of training will rise and we won’t be unprepared. especially in Europe. We’re going fast.”

Engagements — Speaking of international commitments, in a few days Napoli will face Eintracht for the round of 16 of the Champions League. But for Spalletti it is premature to talk about it. “We have to think game after game, without thinking about something else. We have to get our hands on everything, our brain depends on the signals we give it and attention to detail every day is essential. We eat with the present, not with the future”, reiterating what was said on the eve of this challenge. The strengths of the group do not only concern the technical aspect, but also cohesion on a human and behavioral level. “I’m in a group chat with the players, at midnight they wished Kvaratskhelia all the best without waiting for the next day, to let them understand the atmosphere in the team” revealed the coach. “On the pitch there are some things that shouldn’t interest us, such as protests. Today there was an episode where we could have been more heated (Vasquez missed the second yellow card, ed), but we didn’t stop at the issue. may make people believe they have had disadvantages, but we only think about winning. The points won now won’t be found in other matches, the time lost in protests can be time subtracted for us. The five substitutions then make the results more and more unpredictable”, concluded Spalletti. See also January rhymes with blunder: the worst signings of the big leagues repair market

President — A lot of satisfaction also for Aurelio De Laurentiis, who entrusted his comment on the match to Twitter: “Beautiful Naples with Kvara celebrating its birthday in a big way, Osimhen increasingly top scorer and Elmas putting the seal on the match. Carry on like this”.

February 12, 2023

