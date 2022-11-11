At the press conference, the coach of the Azzurri presents the match against Udinese: “Are we with the head of the World Cup? No, my boys are serious professionals”

Luciano Spalletti is very clear what kind of attitude Napoli will have to have tomorrow against Udinese: “It’s a game to tear apart”, he said bluntly at the press conference. Therefore, a fierce team is needed for an absolutely particular challenge since it is the last one before the World Cup break: “Nobody will think that after the race we will go on vacation, doing it would be for amateurs. My boys are serious professionals, they know since this is a difficult match and winning it could allow us to better face the tough period that awaits us after the break. “

NO controversy – Spalletti does not deny looking at the standings and the calendar. Napoli have a decent advantage in the standings but behind there are those who run and not just those who like Milan stopped: “The fact that we have increased the advantage over the second does not change much for us, the work we do every day is always the same. same and it is through what we will try to achieve the goal of winning tomorrow. We cannot determine what the others are doing, then it is obvious that we can only be pleased if whoever is behind draws “. In short, better to fly high with “The smile of the game” – as Spalletti often repeated. “The penalty on Osimhen seems to me very similar to what we suffered against Lecce but I repeat for football that we want to make these speeches do not concern us. Serie A is back, a nice stuff with the most titled ones all ahead. It will be a close war. – says the blue coach -. How do you get it? Simply by playing well with the ball. So we will defend ourselves from the pressure, with a smile and making the ball travel at high speed “. See also Winning Italy: Bastianini is the 25th Italian rider to win in MotoGP

canteen – Napoli’s project involves Spalletti fully and people like it: “Our calling card is to play an interesting football that then involves popular sentiment. Tomorrow the Maradona will be like the water bottle for cyclists when the match starts. climb. We expect a valuable rival, it is not a trap game but a difficult match. Udinese beat Fiorentina, Roma and Inter and drew with Atalanta and Lazio, when they regain the ball they restart fast and it hurts. It will be impossible to underestimate them. ” . Napoli will still miss Kvaratskhelia, Raspadori and Elmas are in a run-off to take his place. “We are a team and not a set of singles, we have shown it in the last two games. Kvara feels bad when he is strong and he will not be in the match, obviously we regret this because it would have been useful against a strategist like Sottil. I know him well for having coached him. , I know what character he has and even then it was clear that he would become a strong coach. “ See also Since January no one like Tammy in A. And surpasses Montella and Bati in first year goals

recall – Napoli must also be strong after the break: “We have chosen to plan what we believe is the best possible, if we work correctly it will be a useful time to improve. The trainer Sinatti is a simple one who works well, concise, fast and I’m happy with to be able to work with him. I am convinced that we will benefit from this stop if we are able to work professionally every day. ” The same that Anguissa showed him after renewing his contract: “When he came out of the manager’s room he told me that he will only be totally happy if we win tomorrow. This is a top footballer’s reasoning.”

November 11, 2022 (change November 11, 2022 | 16:25)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Spalletti #defend #pressure #opponents #smile