At the last breath. The success at Juve which allows Napoli to prepare for the party comes in contrast to a practically dominated championship. But now no one pays attention to form anymore, when the finish line is so close. Even Luciano Spalletti, who generally holds back, is starting to think seriously. “I’ve never traveled in a window seat in first class, but always hitchhiked. The fact that you’re in a position to win the Scudetto pays off for all the sacrifices. When you start from a normal position, as happened to me and many others and then you get to the top, there’s a little bit of satisfaction. I was taken for a ride because I had playing shoes on the bench, because I’ve wanted them since I was a kid and I didn’t have the money to buy them, so sometimes I wanted to put them on. I took a more difficult road, unlike perhaps others who knew how to earn the opportunity to lead an important team as players” explained the coach to the microphones of Dazn.

The coach then came to his senses inviting everyone to stay focused for a few more days. “When you win important games, against an opponent of this level and at this point in the season, they are heavy bricks for the final victory. The players celebrated a bit, you know that if you bring home a game in minutes recovery there is even more happiness. But we have to wait to uncork bottles and hearts, because we still need some time. I congratulated the team, apart from some lightness we played a good match, after the exit two thousand thoughts could come to us about the Champions League and we could feel the effects of fatigue. More than that would have been complex. When you are all together, the difficulties are halved” continued Spalletti. “We played the game we wanted, sometimes there are unwanted episodes and contexts. But always wanting to do things in the same way becomes decisive and then you are rewarded, I think the team deserves to be in first place” he concluded.