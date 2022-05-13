The dispute, that banner (“We’ll give you the Panda back but go away”) are inevitably at the center of Luciano Spalletti’s conference on the eve of the match against Genoa. He tries to joke about it: “If they bring the Panda back to me? We should see in what state they will give it back, how many kilometers they have traveled, how are the tires … And if there are no Pino Daniele’s CDs, I won’t take it back!”.

Less alone

–

They ask him if he feels a different air. He returns serious: “Maybe something has changed, when I arrived there was no air of dispute but there was perhaps something worse, indifference. Many no longer felt the link with Napoli and at certain moments I seemed to be the only one to believe in this team. Today we are in the Champions League there is even the regret of not having fought all the way for the title. So yes, something has changed, now many believe in it and I feel less alone . After all, at the beginning of the season in what position did you journalists, all of you, put Napoli? And again on the banner: “This morning I found a sheet with a positive message on the windshield wiper. For me the two things have the same significance: we did our banner, we put our signature on a very intense, very difficult championship, in which we have reached the most important milestone after winning the title. There is an understandable regret and we are the first to be sorry, but we have come a long way. We will be able to be even stronger if we have strong players who think in the right way but also strong fans who respect us are important. We cannot create two thousand artfully doubts, a few fuses have been put in … We want to have the cleanest possible environment. “