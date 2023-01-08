The march can resume from Genoa. Napoli did not fall into Sampdoria’s trap and immediately regained the three points, after the defeat at San Siro with Inter which forced the Azzurri to respond without delay, in order not to bring their pursuers closer. Luciano Spalletti is satisfied with the response that has arrived. “I saw a mature team that knew how to reason in a game that could get complicated. The players were attentive and always on point, we never questioned the result”, commented the coach at the end of the match. He words of praise for Victor Osimhen, who caused Rincon to red card and unlock the match. “He has a way of being on the pitch in which he takes on many responsibilities. He uses all the characteristics that are needed in a game: availability, strength, defensive phase, individual duels. Lately he has paid more attention to coordinated movements with the rest of the team, he has become strong above all for his exemplary behavior”, continued Spalletti. Two penalties, two different shooters: the impression is that there is no designated hitter. However, the coach does not want to create cases: “Elmas had to throw the second, because that’s how I decided. Also on the first I had indicated a shooter, then the players agreed differently and can do it. But we are well organised”.