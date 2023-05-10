Tottenham v Spalletti? De Laurentiis’ plan to keep him in Naples

Tottenham are thinking of Luciano Spalletti (market rumors speak of three offers from the Premier League), but Aurelio De Laurentiis – who has already exercised the unilateral option for another season foreseen in the contract signed in the summer of 2021 – he doesn’t want to lose the coach who led Napoli to the Scudetto. “DeLa would like to further extend the relationship with the coach; we can also do it for two more years. Two plus one, yes: why not?”, writes the Corriere dello Sport. “ADL’s plan: to relaunch and revise beyond what is already written on paper – on paper – and what the e-mail sent via pec has automatically established”. According to the sports newspaper, there will be a face-to-face between the coach and De Laurentiis. “Spalletti wants to know the programmes, aspirations and objectives; the intentions on the market linked to the great totems of the Scudetto season and then, at this point, also the folds of the technical revolution. Of the technical management: the Giuntoli-Juve question is in full swing and obviously it cannot go unnoticed after two seasons of work and top-level purchases. One of these, Kim is in the grip of Manchester United, and it goes without saying that after Koulibaly it would be another summer thought. But not unsolvable: history has taught him that”.





So Aurelio De Laurentiis’ will is to continue and relaunch with Luciano Spalletti on the bench of a Napoli that dreams of the Champions League after the Scudetto. In the last few hours, however, Corriere del Mezzogiorno also spoke of Napoli’s plan B in the event of Luciano Spalletti’s farewell. The Napoli patron has always had the propensity to look for young emerging coaches and, according to these rumors, in the context of Serie A, they like them Italiana profile appreciated since the times of La Spezia, PalladinoNapoli’s next opponent with Monza, e Subtlecoach of Udinese.

