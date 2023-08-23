The new coach will make his debut on the national team bench on 9 September in Macedonia but everyone’s eyes are already on the tournament we’ve been missing for two editions

Luciano Spalletti, the new blue coach, will make his debut on the national team bench next 9 September in the match against Macedonia, absolutely decisive for maintaining second place in the qualifying group for the next European Championships in Germany. There is no doubt that the expectation is very high precisely because of the interest aroused in mid-August by Mancini’s turnaround: leaving office in the middle of summer, the coach from Jesi forced the FIGC to chase after another coach and reorganize the staff to the imminent commitments linked, in fact, to the defense of the title conquered at Wembley. But it is inevitable to look towards the 2026 World Cup: the Azzurri are certainly not among the bookmakers’ favorites on the main betting sites despite the change of bench. See also Dybala rejoices: furious Juventus fans. Then he explains in chat that...

ITALY AT THE WORLD CUP OR NOT — Spalletti has a very heavy task on his shoulders: to bring Italy back to the World Cup after 12 years. In fact, the absence of the Azzurri at the start of the next tournament which will take place between the USA, Canada and Mexico will be long. Objective failed first by Ventura and then by Mancini himself: both in Russia and in Qatar, Italy was the great absentee. And even before the qualifiers kick off, scheduled for the end of the next European Championships in 2024, the bookmakers have begun to make their first assessments. And for all betting sites the share of our winning national team is worth 20, as we have seen on Gazzabet, Sisal, Goldbet and Better. A real message sent to Spalletti: dear Luciano, you have to do a feat to win the world championship but, above all, you have to be able to qualify first. We recall that from 2026 there will be 48 teams, including 16 from Europe, therefore 3 more than in Qatar. See also Inter, Correa at historic lows: he can leave on loan. And Sanchez approaches

TOP FAVORITE BRAZIL — Speaking of Italy and the commitment that Luciano Spalletti expects in the near future, we point out that for now the favorite national team for the title is France despite the fact that the champion team is Argentina, capable of beating Deschamps in the final. Odds of Gazzabet at 6.50 against 6 of Better, Sisal and Goldbet. Chasing Brazil at 7.50 always on Gazzabet against the 6 of Sisal and the 7 of Goldbet and Better. Only Italy is paired with the Netherlands, always at 20, while at 10 there are Germany, Argentina, Spain and England. In between, Portugal (Ronaldo’s or not?) at 20.

August 23, 2023 (change August 23, 2023 | 5:49 pm)

