The countdown can start again, Napoli redeems the humiliation suffered by Milan with the success against Lecce, bringing themselves to just four victories from the Scudetto. Luciano Spalletti remains focused on current events, satisfied with the reaction of the Azzurri. “I have rediscovered the substance of my players, the team knows how to evaluate by itself the behavior to be adopted in the various matches. It’s a difficult field, Lecce have achieved important results against all the big teams and are exalted in their offensive quality, moreover they are in great shape on the pitch and I also told Baroni. It wasn’t easy to bring home this result after last Sunday’s defeat and some ailments. A delicate situation had arisen, due to how we lost it and because the Rossoneri are the next opponents in the Champions League. Then everyone thinks these are filler races but that’s not the case. It was essential to demonstrate that we were able to express ourselves again on good levels and that we had that kind of character. For this I congratulate the players. These three points give us peace of mind to face the next matches”, observed the coach at the end of the match, interviewed by Dazn. See also Napoli show with Di Lorenzo and Osimhen: Eintracht ko, Spalletti sees the quarterfinals

ACCIDENTS NAPLES — The coach risks having no alternatives for next Wednesday’s Champions League first leg match. In addition to Osimhen, Simeone also had to deal with a muscle problem (pain in his right thigh) which forced him to leave the field seventeen minutes after he came on. “John should be evaluated well. At the moment it seemed like something muscular (injury in the right thigh, ed), then instead he was just above the knee, had pain in that area and was replaced. Osimhen would like to play even when he’s in the car, but there are situations that need to be managed properly. The doctors found the correct solutions because otherwise we risked losing him for the rest of the season. Now we will try to do a bit more serious work with more pressure, because he has only done light jogs so far ”he explained. In any case, the specific weight of the Nigerian on Napoli’s game is remarkable. “He has a lot of quality in every aspect – continued Spalletti – when he manages to manage it all he will become very strong. Without him it’s difficult because we have less depth and we lack a reference to look for, perhaps when we are pressed. We have confidence to recover it. Raspadori had a good first half tonight, he stitched up the game well with the midfielders. We could have done it even better, because we brought too many balls back to the two centre-backs when there wasn’t a need. On the pitch, however, we were balanced.” See also The calendar of the next five games of Tigres

CAPTAIN — The praise in particular goes to Giovanni Di Lorenzo, who also unlocked the race. “The armband has given him even more strength and responsibility, it’s great to see him in training and show everyone what the best behavior is on and off the pitch. It’s something that makes the coaches lucky, he’s a splendid boy who deserves all the best,” said Spalletti, who concluded with a comment on Manganiello’s choice to blow his whistle while the team was on the counterattack with the goal unguarded. “The referee directed well, nothing would have changed after all and for me it was right to decide like this, we all have to accept it. I like the attitude of the guys who wanted to keep scoring.”

