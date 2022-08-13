The words of the Azzurri coach before his debut against Verona: “Happy with the purchase of Simeone. Targets? I can’t guarantee anything, but we will win over the fans “

Luciano Spalletti embraces the Napoli project in a convinced way: “When I met De Laurentiis for the first time, a year ago, he promised me a rejuvenation, containment of accounts and hit the Champions League. The objectives were achieved, perhaps with some regrets as you remind me, but all achieved. Now there are no longer certain important players. But the ambitions are always high, the city asks. I like the idea of ​​laying the foundations for a new Naples and I do it willingly, it stimulates me a lot. Then I can’t guarantee anything. My contract? I don’t give a damn, at my age I want to think year by year. The growth path will take some time “. And the technician returns to this topic when asked if he is satisfied with the market: “For rejuvenation and lowering costs, it has certainly been done well. For the rest there is still a long way to go until the market closes. And there are 12 points at stake before it ends. I tell the fans that we will do our best right away. And then like last season we will make them fall in love. Support from society and the people will be needed. Because the dynamics of the locker room have changed. But I’m not afraid of anything. A team similar to last year will take the field in Verona, which already knows certain geometries ”. See also Carvajal model, physicality and tactical sense: who is Zanoli, Spalletti's latest discovery

THE COMPETITORS – Spalletti thinks above all of Rome and Juve when he emphasizes: “Some competitors in Italy have reinforced themselves with“ top ”players like those who have left us”. And this can make the difference ”.

HAPPY WITH THE CHOLITO – Spalletti shows satisfaction with the latest purchase, removing some doubts after De Laurentiis’ statements (“I don’t know if he likes it”): “If he is well Simeone will come with us to Verona. Napoli needs him and he needs Napoli at this point in his career. Right purchase “. Then on him I use him: “he has characteristics of the first striker like Osimhen, they don’t tend to divide the field. But they can do it, then it depends what kind of match it is. Simeone scored 17 goals without taking penalties, only in the league. We made a good purchase. Then it is clear that we need to evaluate the balance of the team. However, I have 25 players, the rotations are guaranteed and we can play in multiple ways ”. See also While waiting for the big players, the other Napoli-Milan colors turn blue

THE NEW ONES – So the first impression on the new ones: “Sirigu arrived in excellent condition, he asked him to double the training, a sign of great professionalism. Kim’s qualities are all in that video with which he presented himself with comrades and executives, leading everyone to sing as a leader. I met him on the second day of training who repeated “Get in, run away, stop”, she says a lot. Kvaratskhelia has qualities to put anyone in trouble. Ostigard when he takes the ball head you hear him from the stands, so much strength that he puts into it. Olivera suffered from the injury. Now he is finally fine. She set the best time on the endurance and speed tests ”. Then on the young people: “Gaetano and Zerbin we will try to keep them. Ambrosino still needs some experience. But when he turns into the box and shoots on goal, he has a nice chestnut ”. See also Real Madrid, by a miracle, achieved a tie with Elche

FEARLESS – But with respect Napoli are approaching their debut on Monday at Bentegodi: “Verona has always been a complicated opponent for us. Anyone who thinks it is simple means that he has never worn football boots. Bari played an extraordinary match in the Italian Cup and for this we will find an even more angry team ”.

THE MEMORY – Desired and also necessary, for Spalletti: “In memory of Garellik, never banal as his saves were not, just as the cities where he won his championships were not”.

August 13, 2022 (change August 13, 2022 | 16:27)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Spalletti #club #achieved #objectives #ambitions #remain #high