The Napoli coach spoke in view of the possible match ball against Salernitana: “I don’t know how I will be able to react to the Scudetto goal, I didn’t move to Raspadori’s…”

From our correspondent Maurizio Nicita

Luciano Spalletti tries to postpone certain thoughts. But it’s not easy: “If I think back to how I left, I get so excited. And tomorrow I will be even more so. This for us and Naples is a challenge to win. There is emotion and also a little fear of not completing it. If I will sleep? I usually sleep very little.” Pride and handbrake raised: “It seems to me that since 2001 the Scudetto has been won by two cities, Turin and Milan. And if that doesn’t happen we have to thank the players for what they are doing. How will I behave? I don’t know what the reaction will be to a goal that can bring us happiness. At Raspadori’s goal I didn’t move…”.

My Naples — There is also poetry in the words of the man from Certaldo, in love with this city: “Naples is energetic, sometimes a little crazy. Seen from the outside it looks very theatrical and not very true. Instead for me it’s the opposite, the Neapolitans live in a profound way. Knowing how to convey certain concepts in a spectacular way is a quality”. Then he tells in particular about two years ago: “My children told me:“ Santa you can’t not go to Naples ”. They seemed to be cornering in Maradona’s time”. See also And now? Without the workaholic Ciro, Lazio is discovered

The appeal — The coach then addresses the magmatic mass ready to invade the historic centre: “You need to know how to win even after the match, in your behaviour, and it’s important to know how to have fun. It will be children’s day and if someone will jeopardize this party. It will take common sense. You have to think about the children. And they’re the ones who have to celebrate, if that happens.”

The revenge — Then he removes a pebble from his shoe but he does it with class: “They have often pointed out to me that I didn’t win, that I didn’t succeed before. But if this wait was then worth it to ensure that I could live this situation with Napoli, it was worth it. Gamers are also looking to be able to tell their children and grandchildren exceptional stories. They are the perfect guys to play football: humble, willing to put something of their own into it. It makes me proud to see the friendships that have been created in the dressing room. Everything we do is for the people who have been waiting for us with bated breath at the airport at night just to say hello to the team on the coach. Time is what determines if you love something. And I have dedicated everything to the players. Even in the evening maybe two free hours to see an extra detail to train“. See also David Ospina: Naples does not give good news, the National Team is in suspense

The match — “We know what our direction should be. We must not make a U-turn, but go straight on as we have done so far. We are ready to play tomorrow we would have been today, with all our strength, even the ones we don’t have. We are facing an extreme challenge, if you face them well and bring home the result you can then savor it. We worked to live these days here. We have clear what we have to do on the pitch and in preparation.” Then the indirect answer to those who complained about the move: “We have not entrusted our championship to the prefect, but to our idea of ​​the game. TO the results we knew how to deserve. Hatred of others is never a tool to defend oneself“. On Salernitana: “I am convinced that we will play our game, but I don’t know if it will be enough because they have been in positive series for eight games. Seen from the outside, they are a company projected into the future. It will be very difficult for us. I know and respect Paulo Sousa, I know how much De Sanctis is worth it, Iervolino is a winning president”. See also Diaz: "The anti-Naples recipe? Keeping the ball, they're not used to it without..."

The praise — For this group that is giving him something unique: “We have players who would also be strong as cyclists. But our team is stronger all together than the sum of eleven players.” Last detail: “In this morning’s practice match the ball was spinning at 2,000 times. What they have built with their work they perceive. Fantastic”.

April 29 – 16:27

