“I’m not interested in comparisons, but when I was at home and could choose to watch a match, I saw those of Sarri’s Napoli. On the training fields of Castelvolturno there are still the football passing lines that Sarri used to do”. So Luciano Spalletti on the eve of Napoli-Lazio. “We have similar things, we like to go in overalls, and then this idea of ​​wanting to play the game, to lead the game. He was a Masaniello from a football point of view, the leader of a revolt to see football”.