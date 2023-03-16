After qualifying for the quarter-finals, the coach replies to his City colleague who had praised the Azzurri: “Pep tries to put the pressure on us. A little game for granted”

Another milestone in a season that promises to be historic. Napoli, for the first time, qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League. A goal that already seemed within reach after the first leg and which was confirmed as such also in the second leg, with Eintracht defeated without appeal even at Maradona. “For the first time in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Napoli’s journey continues. Well done everyone!” tweeted Aurelio De Laurentiis at the final whistle. Luciano Spalletti, on the other hand, remains more balanced as usual, even in experiencing success. “It’s a great result to enjoy with our fans, it’s essential to maintain tonight’s attitude because at the start we weren’t as focused as usual. We conceded almost nothing and remained lucid. In the history of Napoli we hadn’t succeeded , it’s an excellent goal and it wasn’t easy,” the coach began on the Prime Video microphones. See also Uefa Champions League: game postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Reply to Pep — Guardiola had indicated Napoli as the team to avoid in the draw, Spalletti seems almost annoyed by this consideration. “I’m not proud or anything, it’s a little game you know to put pressure on others, it’s a matter of course. We can’t put Napoli ahead of Manchester City, they spend 900 million to make the team and the 9 of us will be there. a reason. They put us in front of us and then make us fall. Personally, I have no preferences at the polls, we will adapt,” he continued. As often happens, Victor Osimhen ended up on the cover, author of the double that directed the match: “He is a very strong footballer, who sometimes has solo interpretations and is learning to do it with the team. It is an essential behavior for measure up against these big clubs.”

Analyses — Although the score rewards the Azzurri with merit, Spalletti highlighted a subdued first half. “At the start we lost a few passing lines and they came at us, we were always too open with the wingers while they were dense in the middle and it was difficult to re-attack to regain possession. In the second half, Kvaratskhelia and Politano understood they had to enter more often towards the inside, with a midfielder who dropped in front of the defense to play the double halfback. However, already in the initial stages we had created some opportunities, there was just a lack of continuity of play. But it is also thanks to of Glasner’s tactics, in Frankfurt they expected us a lot and perhaps we relaxed on the result of the first leg, now they pressed more” analyzed the coach. The hours leading up to the match were disrupted by the tensions created by German supporters, who set fire to the center of the city, clashing with the police. Thus the coach wanted to appeal to the Neapolitans: “Let’s not ruin the goal we have reached by going around the city, let us only go to celebrate without giving in to provocations”. See also Argentina World Cup. Messi's team beats France

