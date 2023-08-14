Luciano Spalletti coach of the Italian national team after Mancini? We need to terminate the contract with Napoli

Luciano Spalletti is in pole position to take over Roberto Mancini’s legacy in the national team. The former Napoli coach is ahead of the other strong name for the blue bench, Antonio Conte. The challenge as coach can be intriguing for the coach from Certaldo with the dream of World Cup 2026 in USA (Canada and Mexico) in the crosshairs and a European 2024 as an intermediate stop. The possibility that he interrupts his gap year it’s concrete, but… There’s a big BUT. A node to solve to get to the white (or rather blue) smoke with the FIGC.

The contract – until June 2024 – that binds Spalletti to Napoli must be terminated. Yes, because the coach is still employed by Aurelio De Laurentiis’ club after the automatic renewal last spring. So either he resigns, or he finds a consensual separation agreement. It is unthinkable that the Football Federation could pay money to free him.

Spalletti in front of Antonio Conte in the race to coach the national team

Otherwise, here is Antonio Conte, who knows the national team well, is free and on the market after his farewell to Tottenham and he could appreciate a return as technical commissioner even by accepting an engagement that certainly could not be equal to, or close to, those of the top European clubs.

Massimiliano Allegri coach of the national team with Spalletti on the Juventus bench? A suggestion that has been circulating on the net in the last few hours. A fascinating scenario, but devoid of concreteness.

The hypotheses related to Fabio Cannavaro, Ivan Gennaro Gattuso or Daniele De Rossi, Fabio Grosso (who has just led Frosinone to Serie A) remain in the background as plans C, D, E, F…

Mancini and the indecent proposal as coach of Saudi Arabia: 60 million per season ready

Roberto Mancini front. The now former coach, as was said in the past few hours, is at a crossroads: a sabbatical period to recharge his batteries (waiting for some top club to knock on his door in the coming months, with the Premier League in the front row) or accept the indecent offers from the ‘Saudi Arabia. No club in his case, but the national team that has lost Hervé Renard (who went to coach women’s France) and is looking for a leading coach capable of bringing the movement to a qualitative leap after the interesting signs at the World Cup in Qatar 2022 (when they managed to beat Argentina, then world champion, in the debut match). And the rumors speak of a very rich offer to convince Roberto Mancini: 60 million a season with a three-year project in view of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Subscribe to the newsletter

