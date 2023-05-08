The Napoli coach: “I thank the club for warning me of this choice. I answered in a certain way because I was asked for things that journalists were not entitled to”

An excellent Fiorentina did not spoil the party within the party. Maradona was able to welcome the Italian champions, also rejoicing in the success against the Viola. “I certainly feel joy in front of a show like this, it is the confirmation that the best quality is being able to give happiness to others. When you see such a strong love, it gives satisfaction to know that you have contributed a little piece to a situation of this type” Luciano Spalletti began on the microphones of Dazn at the end of the match. The present has crowned Napoli, the future still remains to be fully defined. But as far as the coach is concerned, there isn’t much to say at the moment: “Aren’t there any problems, De Laurentiis? Napoli have an option and have exercised it, I thank them for having warned me of this choice. Then there will be time to discuss it, there are still several games left until the end of the season. I answered in a certain way because I was asked for things that journalists weren’t entitled to”. See also Spartak final thrill, but beats Legia and overtakes Napoli. Flop Psv: Real Sociedad goes on

Analyses — Beyond the positive result, the coach was happy with the performance. “On the field the players are able to develop the situations themselves, the programs have already been entered into their personal computer. We faced a very tough opponent, Fiorentina know how to feel good on the pitch. In the first half we weren’t able to get the ball going well, but in the second half it was much better,” he continued. So, congratulations to the opponent: “There are many good coaches and Italiano is one of them. He still has little experience but his team has modern principles, he plays total matches on an open field, press. These are messages that teams that have strength and character give, then you can also play as a restart and that depends on the type of football you want to play and the characteristics of the players. We liked doing it our way, even if it cost us a bit of effort, and winning the Scudetto like this is a lot of stuff”. See also Berrettini announces: "I'll be in Naples". To keep the Finals dream alive

Group — One of the secrets of Napoli’s success is certainly the compactness shown by the squad, which rowed together towards the goal from the first to the last element. “When we talk about a group, everyone makes a contribution. Then if they don’t play a lot it’s difficult to have them all in condition, but availability is always there and it showed even today. We have come from days where we have never slept, seeing this fight is a symptom of mentality and strength. I hope I can give everyone space from here to the end to give them the satisfaction they deserve. However, everyone did their part for an exceptional result”. In front of the cameras, Spalletti appears with a lucky horn pinned to his jacket. “I keep it on because they come from all sides, so someone has to be caught and attacked in front. How many messages have I received? Very few”, concluded the coach laughing. See also The possible starting lineup of Real Madrid to face Valencia in LaLiga

May 7, 2023

