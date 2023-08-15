National team and clause, De Laurentiis, Spalletti? ‘it is not a question of vil money’ but a question of principle’

“For Calcio Napoli, three million is certainly not a lot, and for Aurelio De Laurentiis it is even less. But the question in this case is not ‘vil money’, but a question of principlewhich does not concern only Calcio Napoli, but the entire Italian football system, which must shed its amateurish attitude to face the challenges by observing the rules of companies, joint-stock companies and the market. But until the ‘rule’ is allowed to be the ‘exemption’, the football system will not be able to evolve and there will continue to be ‘Spalletti’ cases as ‘authoritative’ commentators who do not know how to run a business in a healthy way will continue to express themselves”. This was stated by the president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis regarding the possible engagement as coach of the Italian national football team of the former Napoli coach, Luciano Spalletti.



De Laurentis, on the resignation of Mancini and Figc

“As far as the Federation is concerned, observing the story under discussion, what appears to me most surprising is that we arrive a few weeks before two very important matches for the national team, with the resignation of coach Roberto Mancini. In this regard, there are two main considerations to make: one does not know how to maintain relations with one’s collaborators, leading them to resign; there is a lack of legal instruments suitable for withholding them, determining compliance with the contracts signed, also through the provision of specific penalties. And if the right choice falls on Spalletti, a great coach with 25 years of experience at a high level, who expressed the best football in Europe last season, offering him a salary of 3 million net for three years, there is no stopping facing the assumption (paying on behalf of the coach) of a million gross per year to release him from his contractual bond (commitment not only to Napoli but to all its millions of fans). All of this is inconsistent.” explains the president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis regarding the possible engagement as coach of the Italian national football team of the former Napoli coach, Luciano Spalletti.

De Laurentis on Spalletti’s clause after his farewell to Napoli

“After the avalanche of abstract considerations that have appeared in many media, carried out by authoritative commentators and communication operators, – De Laurentiis underlines again in a note – I believe it is necessary to clarify the Spalletti affair, linked to his possible commitment as coach of the Italian national team of soccer. I’ve always had great respect for the national team and when I was young, besides Napoli, it was the only team I was passionate about. Luciano Spalletti, despite having one last year of his contract with Napoli, after winning the Scudetto he expressed his willingness to take a break from coaching because he was “very tired”. Out of gratitude for the work done, I didn’t bat an eye although I could have asked him to respect the contract. So I gave him the opportunity to take this long rest.”

Consequently, the Napoli president notes, “I went looking for a coach who could replace Spalletti, that he was a person of great experience and prestige. I am very happy to have singled out Rudi Garcia who will certainly do a great job. Returning to Spalletti, listening to the voice and sentiment of the millions of Napoli fans who feel a deep bond with the coach of the Italian Champion team, in granting him the possibility of not fulfilling his contract, I asked for guarantees on compliance with this sabbatical period, including a penalty in case his commitment failed”.

