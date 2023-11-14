Luciano Spalletti takes action. After the withdrawals of Toloi and Calabria, the Italian coach has called up Manuel Lazzari (Lazio) and Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina) for the matches against Macedonia and Ukraine, the last two matches valid for the Euro2024 qualifiers scheduled for Friday 17th in Rome and Monday respectively 20 in Leverkusen, Germany. The Viola captain will already take part in this morning’s training session, while the arrival of the Biancoceleste defender is expected for late morning. Jorginho’s press conference is scheduled for 1.15pm, before the afternoon training session.