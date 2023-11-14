The captain Viola in Coverciano already in the morning, following the arrival of the Lazio player. Under 21: Nunziata must give up Oristanio
Luciano Spalletti takes action. After the withdrawals of Toloi and Calabria, the Italian coach has called up Manuel Lazzari (Lazio) and Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina) for the matches against Macedonia and Ukraine, the last two matches valid for the Euro2024 qualifiers scheduled for Friday 17th in Rome and Monday respectively 20 in Leverkusen, Germany. The Viola captain will already take part in this morning’s training session, while the arrival of the Biancoceleste defender is expected for late morning. Jorginho’s press conference is scheduled for 1.15pm, before the afternoon training session.
Under 21
—
Meanwhile, the Under 21 coach Carmine Nunziata is also losing his pieces and will have to do without Cagliari striker Oristanio, who is forced to leave the Under 21 training camp. The player will not be available for the last two matches in the qualifying round 2025 European Championship against San Marino (Thursday at 6.30pm in Serravalle) and Ireland (in Cork on Tuesday 21st at 6.30pm).
#Spalletti #loses #pieces #Toloi #Calabria #Lazzari #Biraghi #summoned