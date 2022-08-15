The Napoli coach after his debut at Verona: “Kim today was sumptuous, in some moments we have to be more bad and pick up the pace”

Sweet words especially for Lobotka, but also for Kim’s debut. Instead Luciano Spalletti almost wands his new jewel, Kvaratskhelia. He obviously knows that he can give much more. But the most important thing is that “manita” that allows an excellent start, for that project announced on the eve, to make the fans fall in love again: “The players are very good, the merits always go to them – comments the tweet by De Laurentiis, Spalletti – who prepare well for matches during the week. I was sure that Napoli would offer a good performance. In some moments we have to be meaner and pick up the pace. If we manage to involve our fans too, we can have fun again. Well done the thousand who have arrived here: they made themselves heard. And they know that whoever goes on the pitch will always give their best for this shirt ”.

“I SAW INIESTA” – See also Naples: Spalletti positive. Skip Juventus and Samp The coach exalts his director: “Lobotka looked like Iniesta today, he played an exceptional game. He brings the team to have the opportunity to attack in the spaces. He gave the ‘there’ to incredible starts. The goal is of a quality. and an extraordinary lucidity. Last year he scored a goal like this in the championship final (at Genoa, ed) tonight he did these percussion several times. It seems that you take him, but then he is wild boar in his way of doing, takes the field and you can not retrieve him. “Sweet words also for Zielinski:” Today was perfect in the insertions, in the folds, I do not remember seeing him lose a ball. And then he scored this great goal, coming from a 60-meter insertion and the clarity of concluding. He is the first to regret the last championship, but he has already hinted that this year would be a different story and at the first official match he confirmed it. “

KIM LOOKS KOULIBALY – Then on the new Korean central: “Kim was perfect, sumptuous, in some attitudes he made Koulibaly review. I would say monstrous in certain moments.” Instead there is also some beating for the protagonist Kvaratskhelia: “We took him to score …” , the coach ironically then explains: “He overheard the game, he can do much better than what he did today. He suffered a bit from his opponent’s man marking, and someone like him should be very good at struggling. He had a bit of tension: when I took it off they started to pull his muscles a little, and that is the tension of the first with the Napoli shirt. He showed in some moments to go light on some situations (the reference is to the cross of Pharaohs of 2-2, ed). He is a complete footballer, he has this important technique. He made important plays and a beautiful goal, with a header, not his main quality. “ See also Spalletti smiles the same: "Congratulations to the guys. There was a show"

DOWN TO EARTH – While waiting for the market situations at stake to be defined, Spalletti is satisfied with this departure, but does not want the environment to gas up too much: “This is a very important result, in some ways a bit sensational, and not only for the final score, but also for the chances produced. I expected the performance, even if winning a match like this against a team of character like Verona is a source of great satisfaction. Today it is difficult to go looking for the best, or something that it did not go. But it is also true that despite the superiority shown from the beginning to the beginning of the second half we were at 2-2 and this is not good. We need to improve. “

THE SFERZATA A FABIAN – The coach, from a transfer point of view, is asked about Fabian Ruiz and the answer is tough: “The team showed that they know how to stay on the pitch and that they know where to go even without those who don’t want to come and play with us. who was there without going to talk about those who are not there “. See also Spalletti: "I already miss Insigne. He is a football magician like Del Piero, Baggio, Totti"

