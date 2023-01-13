The Napoli coach enjoys the triumph: “A success that came with great merit, always playing, as it is in our DNA. Osimhen can become one of the strongest ever”. And he: “The Scudetto? We have good chances, but we don’t think about it yet: the most important thing is to keep winning”. De Laurentiis: “An unforgettable night”

Probably not even in the most rosy scenario, Luciano Spalletti would have imagined it like this. A victory destined to end rightfully in the history of Napoli, especially if the season were to be crowned with the title which by now, after this incredible 5-1 victory over Juventus, seems to have lost one of the suitors. But the message, according to the coach, was not sent to the championship and to the rivals. “It’s more for ourselves, because maybe we always have doubts about not being at these levels. We all suffered a bit from Juve, they are often a very strong team, a colossus. We shouldn’t have had the remorse of having been hesitant, playing openly and we won it with great merit ”he commented at the end of the match, interviewed by Dazn. “It was a beautiful evening – continued Spalletti – a great game with very high rhythms and that’s what we absolutely have to do. There was also a suggestive public frame, the Neapolitans always support us. This team has been able to recreate the love for the shirt and deserves to play a match of such importance in this way, doing it in the right way. If our characteristics come out, you can experience evenings like this”. See also Spalletti stings Juve: "If you don't win with what you spent, it didn't go well"

THE ANALYSIS — The coach dwelt at length on the attitude of the team, cynical and concentrated even in the moments in which there was the risk of suffering blazes from the black and whites. “We stayed in the match after the goal conceded, thanks also to the enthusiasm of the people. We were able to manage Juventus’ important reaction well, which was creating some difficulties for us. The preparation for the match involved the same things as always, it showed on the goal conceded: if we play with individual duels, we lose those tackles and suffer, because we don’t know how to do it. We have to play, whatever the moment of the challenge. It’s our DNA” observed Spalletti. The game situation that best sums up the coach’s requests is the momentary 4-1 goal, with Mario Rui pressing on the opponent’s backline despite the advantage: “You always have to play the game, because he does it well. We have defenders who are good at playing in the open field, Kim and Rrahmani are not afraid to have 30-40 meters of space behind them. Lost the ball, you have to press immediately. On the fourth goal Osimhen made a great movement, Kvaratskhelia put in a delicious ball. Victor’s potential amazes me, I really want to see where he can go because he can become one of the strongest. In physical contact he holds up, he’s strong, he’s courageous, he’s broken his face a few times because he’s never afraid. He is still a footballer with a lot of room for improvement ”. Although the evening was magical and the classification is one of the most encouraging, Spalletti maintains his usual sobriety so as not to be overwhelmed by the euphoria: “I will celebrate by going to dinner with my children who have come from Milan, then tomorrow we train”. See also Shocking: fan runs and breaks window glass when celebrating the goal, video

mvp — The joy is also tangible in the statements of Victor Osimhen, undisputed man of the match with a brace and a superlative performance. “I congratulate the team. We needed the three points and we must continue like this. I am certainly proud of the contribution I have made. We are technically gifted, we have been good in this battle. Scudetto? We have good chances, but we don’t think about it yet: now the most important thing is to win as many games as possible, putting Spalletti’s teachings into practice” explained the Nigerian. And what better time to say the first words in Italian in front of the cameras: “It was a fantastic night. Go Napoli forever”.

