The coach on the eve of the Liverpool match: “The compliments do not bring results and we know it will be very hard. Two months ago I would never have imagined coming to play for first place here”

An atmosphere of great eve that Luciano Spalletti enjoys like this: “Even with all the positivity, two months ago I could never have imagined coming here to play like this, with a team among the best in the world. It means that work pays off. Are there any similarities with Liverpool? All of us coaches draw from the big names in the Premier League. Let’s try to take something. But compliments don’t make any results and we know it will be hard. Coming first or second makes a big difference. We know that it will be almost impossible to repeat the test. ‘gone “.

reply to klopp – Spalletti, in a respectful way, puts a pinch of irony in replying to his esteemed German colleague: “Klopp also said that they don’t think they will win 4-0 … He and his team are good, they played the last Champions League final. But for when he comes to coach Napoli I’ll tell him “Ca nisciuno is fooled …”. If he said it seriously maybe we can talk about it … Sometimes compliments are used to put you up there, to then hear the loudest thud of the opponent falling “. Spalletti does not believe in a resigned Liverpool: “They are a healthy team. We must not be fooled by the results. Then it is clear that if you miss ten goals in front of goal and other episodes go wrong … I expect mine to play the game . They may lose some ball but when they have it in their feet they will always have to try to play it well. We will have to be good at defending ourselves at certain moments from their speed. It is important to get out of this game correctly “. See also Freccia Vallone women, it is still an Italian celebration. Marta Cavalli wins

her jewels – There are not many coaches who can boast of having coached phenomena like Salas and Kvaratskhelia: “In different ways they manage to make brilliant plays. You can throw a ball at them and they make it an opportunity. They have the ability to caress the ball by going to a thousand per hour. People who can make a difference. ” The British are almost amazed at this competitive Napoli despite not having the same financial possibilities as the Premier clubs and Spalletti replies seraphic and proud: “If you have more money it becomes easier. But if you are well organized you can also do in a different way like this Napoli. . We are in a position to be able to grow a lot “.

mario rui fascinated – The Portuguese full-back also speaks: “Anfield is one of the best stadiums we have played in. We still have ample room for growth. It will be very difficult, but the mentality of the team is the right one. Me leader? We grow because we all help each other together. the right movements, we are available for sacrifice “. See also Luis Diaz: See the incredible move that sparked applause in Liverpool

October 31, 2022 (change October 31, 2022 | 9:08 pm)

