From our correspondent Andrea Elefante – London

“Reality will tell us what team we are. But we are not here to play the football that comes our way: we came to play the match we want.” Tomorrow night, reality will be called England. The team that crowned us European champions and then brought us back to earth. The team that Luciano Spalletti tasks with revealing its current dimension to Italy: “Too early to face it? I don’t train alibis, you can’t enter the pitch intimidated by the name of the shirt in front of us, or by the stadium in which we play. This is truly one of those tests that allow you to evaluate what level you are at. We want to face reality, we haven’t filled our heads with scary thoughts. And reality will tell us what team we are.”

Spalletti already explains what team Italy should be: "The most important response I expect? To see the team play free football, made up of fluidity, personality, dynamic, modern. What needs to be done against teams of this level A lot will depend on the quality of the game when we have the ball: if we keep it more than them, we have a better chance of winning. There are those who think differently, not giving space behind the line, to then play in the open field. But for what you see in Europe, those who have pace and attacking football win. I always agree with possession." But it will also have to be physical football ("Yes, it could be the match for Scamacca"), and above all played without fear: "Football is made up of opportunities, those who don't believe in this have thoughts that don't make them see this thing. the situations that we must love for the profession we do, the comparison with reality gives you the dimension of who you really are. If you are afraid of confronting reality, you have to change profession".

But the reality of these days also had the appearance of a shock, that of the betting case, which put the team to the test, and he in the role of psychologist: "This misadventure hurts us, it was a trauma, we had the authorities (the Police) almost inside the locker room. The boys left destroyed, but time has passed since the hug they received from their teammates and we cannot stop to think only about this, for what our objectives are. We have an obligation to move forward, such as seeing the reaction they will have and bringing them back to the group. But we don't depend on them for what we will be able to do in the match." We need to look ahead and Spalletti also shifts his attention far ahead, to the big break that will take place between November and March: "I asked president Gravina to make tools available to me to be able to maintain dialogue with the national team on the field. First of all, the videos: they are important to introduce the kids to situations beforehand on which we will then work when we meet again. And then perhaps a small space to meet up and short group meetings, in the various cities, so as not to lose contact. But above all the videos , today, can be fundamental".

