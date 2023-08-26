Let’s start from the full backs, Cambiaso tries to overtake, but Calabria believes in it. On the right, there is no more owner than Di Lorenzo, Spalletti’s former captain. But, behind him, there is room. Toloi is injured. Calabria, ignored almost regularly by Mancini, with the paradox of seeing Florenzi in Coverciano, his reserve at Milanello, parades today against Turin to get noticed by the new coach, even if in Bologna he suffered and showed an imperfect condition. On the other hand, Cambiaso’s debut is dazzling as he seeks confirmation tomorrow against Bologna himself. In the past, the Juventus player has also played on the right, so his candidacy is double. On the left, if Spalletti employs Chiesa at Kvara, Cambiaso can form a chain that showed a natural understanding in Udine. The full-back, educated by Cancelo’s example, loves to concentrate to help the manoeuvre. Dimarco’s ownership is solid, not insurmountable. Spinazzola was substituted between the whistles on Sunday. Cambiaso has room to liquify. Spalletti will have to look beyond Serie A to follow the former Udinese Udogie, another who, with the change of coach, could discover new blue prospects. Among other things, Udogie, who only gained experience in the minor teams and grew up in Udine educated for a 3-man defense running at full range, now defends at 4-man in Tottenham and is therefore even more suited to football than Spalletti. Following the Spurs, the coach will keep an eye on Vicario, a former Empoli goalkeeper-revelation. Speaking of revelations: the Viola full-back Kayodé (2004), U19 European champion and fresh from his Serie A debut against Genoa, deserves a perspective look.