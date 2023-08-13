A clause still in force with Napoli hinders Luciano Spalletti’s arrival on the national team bench. The coach from Certaldo remains the big favorite for the succession of Roberto Mancini together with Antonio Conte, but Lucio is still tied to the club with which he won the last Scudetto.

3 million clause

—

It is not an insurmountable obstacle, but certainly the presence of the 3 million euro clause for coaching this season, put in place by De Laurentiis when Spalletti did not accept the renewal of the contract (through Pec…) and preferred to conclude with I advance his experience under Vesuvius, he doesn’t put the road downhill. At this point, the FIGC finds itself at a crossroads: pay the amount of the clause or hope that ADL releases it for free. The diplomats are working to find a solution. Unless of course the Federation decides to focus on Antonio Conte.