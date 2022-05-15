The Napoli coach on the captain: “A great professional, but it is a choice that must be accepted. Mertens? I think he will renew in the end.” And on the criticisms: “I am annoyed by the differences with other clubs”

Everything went as it should. Napoli took leave of Maradona with the victory over Genoa and the public was able to greet Lorenzo Insigne in the best way. They cheered together one last time, only to give in to the inevitable emotion of the moment. Luciano Spalletti, in the analysis of this afternoon, started precisely from the special atmosphere of Fuorigrotta. “There was a beautiful air, full of feelings for the desire to honor him. He is a great professional, he has always trained and when he started off the bench he entered well. They are those players who sometimes make you angry, but when you don’t have them you miss them. He is part of that circle made up of those who know how to find a solution from nothing, he is a football magician like Del Piero, Baggio, Totti. Everyone would like one like that. I began to regret him ever since I learned that he was going away, but it is a choice that must be accepted. We have to find a certain type of quality in someone else ”observed the coach, interviewed by Dazn at the end of the match. See also Panucci, Totti, Icardi and ... Is Spalletti driving? The changing rooms become powder kegs

Mertens – For a captain who goes away, there is another who could remain like Dries Mertens: “In addition to his technical skills, he knows how to score. I agree that the maximum can be obtained by using it as a first striker. I think in the end he will renew, he has had good talks with the president ”.

The criticisms – These have been busy days for the coach, disputed by a part of the cheering for the vanished championship dream. But Spalletti did not like the treatment he received in particular from the critics. “Certain differences annoy me. There are teams that are not fighting for the Champions League that could be in our place and are far away. The top eight all have the potential to make it into the top four. We started very well and we were sorry not to stay so high all the way, but we must not cancel what we have done so far: it would be incorrect. Napoli had an excellent championship. After the defeat against Empoli we won three very difficult games scoring ten goals, but nobody cares about this. I give them the credit to the boys, they were real professionals ”he clarified in front of the cameras. See also Naples: Spalletti positive. Skip Juventus and Samp

The match – In a similar context, the game – which delivers the arithmetic certainty of at least third place – has become almost marginal. “In the first quarter of an hour we started a bit slowed down, we couldn’t get out of our half of the pitch, then we asserted the quality and we created a lot” concluded the coach.

