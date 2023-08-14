There is a clause that slows down Luciano Spalletti’s journey towards the national team bench. The lawyer Mattia Grassani, expert in sports law and consultant for Napoli, let it be known that “if Spalletti is placed in a club, rather than in a federation, that sum is due”, adding that the coach “is a free man, Napoli can’t stop him from coaching a club or a national team, given that he didn’t resign with his contract in place but resolved it by mutual agreement with the club, but you have to pay.”

the ladder

—

What numbers are we talking about? The lawyer of De Laurentiis’ company, who worked on the framework agreement between Spalletti and Naples which includes the clause in question, speaks of a “scale of compensation”. Let’s see in detail. Until now there has always been talk of 3 million in compensation, but in reality the figure decreases over the months, exactly 250 thousand euros per month, until it reaches zero on June 30, 2024. Considering that we start from July 1 of this he year and that a month and a half has already passed, today whoever signs up Spalletti should pay Napoli 2 million 625 thousand euros. The problem in the case of the FIGC (in addition to those related to the legitimacy of a payment to one of the clubs within it) is haste: waiting to bring down the price seems impossible.