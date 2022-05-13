The Napoli coach speaks on the eve of Sunday’s match with the Grifone

Genoa – Napoli are preparing to face the Maradona a Genoa chasing points for salvation. The Neapolitan coach, Luciano Spalletti, explains: “On Sunday there is a very difficult match with Genoa and there is also an important goal, that is the podium, to reach. Football has only one chance to survive in the hearts of the people: be credible.

