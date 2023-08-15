Spalletti-Italy, Figc in forcing for the new blue coach: the clause issue still not resolved

It’s a race against time for Gabriele Gravina and the FIGC to appoint the new national coach after the resignation of Roberto Mancini. The intention would be to close the file by the weekend to allow the new coach to start planning in view of the delicate matches against Macedonia (in Skopje on September 9) and Ukraine (September 12 in Milan) valid for the Euro 2024 qualifiers. There is only one man in command in the race for coaching blue: Luciano Spalletti. He is the man designated to take charge of an Italy that will have to defend the European title won in 2021 at Wembley in the final against England, but, above all, find his way back to the World Cup after having flopped in the qualifiers for Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022. Naturally, the dream is not only to see Italy back on the field in the final stages of the Fifa World Cup, but also to find them protagonist again (let’s not forget the scorching eliminations in the first round both in South Africa 2010 and in Brazil 2014 ). That’s why he needs above all a charismatic and experienced coach, that’s why his first name is that of Luciano Spalletti.

However, we need to solve the knot of the clause which still binds the coach of Certaldo to Naples: the 3.2 million (to climb each month by about 250 thousand euros until reaching zero in a year, now we are around 2.6 million) which must be paid to free him and allow him to coach another team. National included? Here many experts are divided, some believe that Italy is also part of this agreement since no distinction would be made between the club and the blue selection, others underline the ‘clause’ would be a ‘non-compete’ and becoming coach would not violate this pact. Lawyer Mattia Grassani has no doubts on the issue: «Spalletti is master of his destiny. If he places himself in a club rather than a federation, that sum is due. Or he stays put. The clause was intended to restore Napoli if Spalletti did not keep his promise to stop for a year, in the perspective that there was a competing club. Nobody thought of a Federation. And the FIGC has never paid a club for a coach. This is the political obstacle to overcome », he said to Ansa.

Finding an agreement with Aurelio De Laurentiis (given that the FIGC will not pay clauses) would therefore be the best way. “Now everything is played on time: a few days that will serve for the dialogue between Gravina and De Laurentiis to agree on the clearance. The president of Coni Malagò is only one of the personalities who intervened to reason with the patron of Napoli. The feeling is that the go sooner or later it will arrive “, writes Repubblica. And Antonio Conte? Gravina also spoke with him and the former Tottenham coach – again according to Repubblica – has opened up to negotiations, even if “there is no agreement on money or staff”.

Waiting to understand if and how Spalletti will be released, it is already interesting to go further: which national team can be born under the guidance of coach Luciano?

Difficult to think of particular revolutions compared to the Mancini era. Certainly, thinking back to his winning Napoli, the sensation is that we will see an Italy structured on a 4-3-3 with vertical and aggressive play. In goal he will obviously start in pole position Gigio Donnarumma (although it will be interesting to understand Vicario’s season at Tottenham and Meret of Napoli should not be forgotten), the 4-man defense should rest on the right on the certainty of “his” Napoli, of Lorenzo. There rearguard can find in the Inter block many certainties (Sticks, Dimarco, Acerbi Darmian).

In midfield, Napoli had in Lobotka a point guard who gave great certainties: the blue of the national team can find in the grenade Hedgehogs or in black and white Locatelli the best interpreter. The assault midfielders? Here Spalletti is spoiled for choice not to regret Zielinsky-Anguissa: from the Inter players Barella-Frattesi (dynamic and equipped with feeling in the goal area) to the former AC Milan player Sandro Tonali (he’s already warming up the Newcastle fans: between a personalized chant and the first goal scored in the Premier League) without forgetting the experience and quality of Verratti (PSG ace with Arab temptations).

Wings? Also in this sector Italy is well supplied: from Politano that Spalletti coached until a few weeks ago in Naples, to Dominic Berardi, passing through Federico Chiesa and Mattia Zaccagni (fresh from a great season with Lazio). With the joker Raspadori who can split the opposing defenses, is the name of the centre-forward the big knot that the new coach will have to solve: who among Cyrus Immobile, Gianluca Scamacca (which points to the explosion with Gasperini’s Atalanta) and that Mateo Retegui ‘discovered’ in Argentina by Mancini (and ready for his Italian adventure with the Genoa shirt).

