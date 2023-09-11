national

“Donnarumma will be the starter.” The Italy coach, Luciano Spalletti, explains that the PSG goalkeeper will play the Milan match against Ukraine, despite the error on the goal conceded in Macedonia following Bardhi’s free kick: “The goalkeeper – said the former Napoli coach – he always pays dearly for his mistakes. Then he is not forgiven for being a child prodigy. When someone rushes ahead, he is waited for at the gate. But you have to have respect for the talent, when it is given to you, and treat it with professionalism. Otherwise becomes presumption.”



