The Tuscan coach still hopes to avoid the possible legal dispute with De Laurentiis

Andrea Elefante – F. Licari

Luciano Spalletti has said yes to the national team, the FIGC plans to announce that “yes” tomorrow. It’s been a bit hectic hours, but yesterday afternoon the blue sky cleared, announcing the imminent clear weather. Today, after numerous telephone contacts, the FIGC president Gabriele Gravina and Spalletti will meet: eye to eye, it will be easier to shake hands, putting behind the doubts and difficulties that accompanied the agreement. The presentation on Monday in Rome seems probable. Yesterday in via Allegri there was excitement in view of a possible press conference in the federal council room, the one dedicated to Paolo Rossi.

Torments — And yet yesterday morning the coach seemed a bit tormented to Gravina, if not doubtful. The willingness and enthusiasm to become coach have never been in question since the first contact with the president. However, earlier in the day Gravina had heard Spalletti still grappling with thoughts of him. The clause to be paid in order to be released from Napoli has created an unpleasant atmosphere for the coach who almost felt “threatened”, above all due to the impossibility of starting his mandate with the necessary serenity and consent. This was the feeling of those who reiterated all possible support for him in the event of facing a dispute with De Laurentiis. But there was no door to break down: Spalletti’s has been wide open for some time. For him, becoming coach of Italy is a “romantic” as well as prestigious hypothesis. An opportunity impossible to miss. And so with the passing of the hours, and the subsequent contacts, the doubts thinned out. See also Sampdoria, Stankovic believes in it: "Winning for the fans"

Gravina today — Today’s meeting with Gravina will be an opportunity to dissolve them definitively. And finalize the last details on the contract that will accompany the coach up to – hopefully – the 2024 European Championship, and then the 2026 World Cup, starting from 1 September, or the day after the Montecarlo verdict which will decide whether it will be Spalletti’s turn, or to Inzaghi, or to Guardiola, the favourite, the title of best UEFA coach last year.

Supervisor — The president also spoke to the future coach about his role as supervisor of the three main national teams, from the senior to the Under 20, passing through the Under 21: the “status” that had been decided for Mancini and which Spalletti will keep, to have always available a more complete vision of the material to work on, with a possible continuous transfer of forces between one team and another. The speech relating to the staff has only been mentioned: we will talk about it in more detail today, but there will hardly be any surprises. His “historic” deputy, Marco Domenichini, the athletic trainer Francesco Sinatti, and a technical assistant between Daniele Baldini and Alessandro Pane, or perhaps both, will work with Spalletti. The federal choices have been confirmed, namely Andrea Barzagli – who will take care of the defensive phase – and the tactician Antonio Gagliardi. Very confirmed Gigi Buffon, who will be the head of delegation. To evaluate the positions of the team manager, Lele Oriali, and of Alberto Bollini, in the management of Mancini appointed assistant coach. See also F1 | Aston Martin AMR22: the car presented will be real

Engagements — From Monday Spalletti will dive into his new job, knowing that he has suffered two important deadlines: on 9 September (in North Macedonia) and 12 (at San Siro, against Ukraine) his Italy will play a good chunk of the qualifiers at the ‘European. He will do so with his head certainly free from the waste accumulated in recent days due to the controversies arising from the rigid position of the president of Napoli, Aurelio De Laurentiis, on the clause (“to climb”: on 1 September it will amount to 2.5 million euros) present in the contract with Napoli.

Lawyers — The hope of Spalletti, and of the FIGC, beyond the currently very tense relations with his former club, is to even be able to dribble the burden of a legal dispute, assisted by his son Samuele, a lawyer who makes use of the collaboration of the law firm Milanese Gattai and Minoli Partners. If it is inevitable to face him, obviously he will also be backed up by the FIGC lawyers, who are currently out of the picture because they are unrelated to the matter. And with the federation itself, at that point, Spalletti will analyze more specifically the discussion, hitherto addressed without going into detail, of the indemnity relating to the possible payment of the penalty provided for by the clause of his old contract with Napoli. See also The ideal team of Argentine soccer in 2022