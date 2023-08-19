Spalletti deserves to coach the Azzurri, but on the clause with Napoli…

Luciano Spalletti deserved the leadership of Nationalfor the value shown in his career and for the extraordinary work done at the helm of the Naples. The Tuscan coach has signed a contract until 2026, worth 2.8 million per season, less than the 4.5 guaranteed to his predecessor.

The President of Naples Aurelio De Laurentiisused, with the nobility of the “question of principle”, a settling of accounts with the President of the FIGC, Gravinanot without criticism for the bad management of relations with the former coach Robert Mancini.

The number one of Football Association was, in vain, argumentative with the ex “twin” of the late Luca Vialli – protagonists of the Azzurri’s victory at the 2021 European Championships – where he externalized that the “National team needs a great coach, whose enthusiasm and expertise will be fundamental for the next challenges”.

The knot-clause remains, that is, an agreement, freely reached between Don Luciano and the President of Napoli, signed just two months ago. Reason is all on the side of Aurelio De Laurentiis. The hope is that the consequences of the dispute between the Federation, which will support Spallettiand the Campione d’Italia club should not condition the results resulting from the matches on the Serie A fields with controversies on refereeing and alleged “gombloddi”, of Biscardian memory.

