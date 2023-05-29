Spalletti’s remarks when speaking to reporters at the Coverciano training center of the Italian national team:

• “I need some time off from football because I’m so tired.”

• “I don’t know if you can call it a vacation year, but I won’t work.”

• “I will not coach Napoli or any other team.”

• “The owner of the club did his best and I thank him, and now it’s good that he continues to do what he wants to do.”

The 64-year-old coach led Napoli to the “Serie A” title 5 games before the end, after a wonderful season during which his team presented football that was one of the most beautiful in Europe, and he became the oldest coach to win the Italian League title.

Spalletti will supervise the team’s last match on Sunday evening, when it hosts defending champions Sampdoria, bottom in the last stage, at Diego Maradona.

And the owner of Naples, Aurelio De Laurentiis, previously said during a television program on “Rai 3” channel, on Sunday evening, that the coach asked for a year of vacation, explaining: “Spaletti is a free man. When someone comes to you and says to you: I did my best, a phase of my life has ended. I have a contract with you but I prefer a year off, what are you doing? Are you against it?”

Napoli won the third “Scudetto” in its history, and the first after a wonderful era with the legend Maradona, during which he won the title twice in 1987 and 1990.