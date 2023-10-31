Who knows what Spalletti thought as he toured the Italian stadiums in the last round of the championship. Yes, because – from the attackers’ point of view – he couldn’t have had better and more comforting answers. The three days of Serie A ended with Immobile’s penalty which decided the match against Fiorentina: not a “normal”, “trivial” conversion, but a goal with many meanings. Ranking, because it allowed the Biancocelesti to achieve their third consecutive victory – after those against Atalanta and Sassuolo – and to reappear in the areas most congenial to their ambitions. But also for the personal aspect: because the Lazio striker – who entered into a run-off with Castellanos – absolutely needed to feel important again.