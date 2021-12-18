The one heard in the conference on the eve of the match against Milan is a charged Luciano Spalletti. “Insigne, Fabian Ruiz and Mario Rui not called up. Tomorrow against Milan the strength of Vesuvius will be needed. Pioli’s team is strong, they have been playing well for two years. But we will have to score points. Insigne? Only a coach who has lost his mind could give up someone with his qualities “.