Luciano Spalletti enjoys the lone head of the standings after four consecutive victories. “Our reference is ourselves, the past that reminds us of who we are – said the Azzurri coach -. In going to take what can be the top level of the standings, I would also put Fiorentina in because they play very well. beautiful and very difficult championship “.

“We are strong, but others are very strong”

–

The coach then added: “The Scudetto? The championship is so long, full of pitfalls … But it is clear that the team has technical qualities, it is competitive in the substitutions. It is necessary to see how well it resists these levels over time. Our strength is the environment first of all, we are besieged by the love for this team and it feeds itself. We are strong for now and there are very strong teams in this Serie A. ” Spalletti then has a thought for Ruiz: “Fabian sees beyond the first pass, smells the play. He is not very fast, but for that role he is resistant and can become a top player”. “Against Leicester there were important signs – said the Azzurri coach -. Now I see the conviction of having quality, then any player can make the difference and determine a result with a play. It is the best to combine individual quality with the match. team attitude “.