Luciano was a midfielder, Max a classic 10: as technicians they took different paths than theirs, as if to deny those who were on the field
Spalletti against Allegri, gamers against results. Napoli-Juve has the contours of the religious dispute that divides football. Is it better to win by playing well, like Spaletti’s and leaders Napoli does, or to win without frills like the cheerful and pursuing Juve? The umpteenth episode of an endless debate.
