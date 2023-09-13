Luciano Spalletti breathes a sigh of relief. Beats Ukraine at San Siro after the draw in Macedonia, wins three important points and smiles: “There were days of total pressure in my head – says the Italy coach after the match, speaking to Rai -, now I’m more calm But we had to have the right clarity to score the third and fourth goals.”

Spalletti continues: “Tonight we must be happy with the result. The team played football and was on the pitch correctly. In the second half Ukraine made excellent counterattacks, but we must have more quality to score the third or fourth goal. In these twenty days there were several things to realize, but I must say that the collaborators gave me a hand in everything. They were splendid.” Spalletti continues: “We must thank the public because they came to this stadium as always. The team played good football, otherwise we are too fussy, there have been various situations, it is normal to concede something. We must be a little more aggressive in front of goal , that yes. Sometimes we recovered the situation with a nosebleed, the second they scored on us. In the second half they were very good, they risked something behind and were thinking about the counterattack. Everyone’s Italy is there today. The team, the shirt, the support. It’s a sacred thing.”