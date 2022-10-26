20 goals and 15 points in five games: Napoli has the characteristics of a steamroller also and above all in Europe. The Azzurri confirm the result of the first leg at Maradona, against the Rangers who fall apart after only a quarter of an hour under the blows of Simeone. A path in the Champions League interpreted so far as it could not be better, with Luciano Spalletti starting the analysis from the Argentine himself. “When a player is not employed for two games, he can get a little nervous and lose his clarity, but these guys don’t: they trained as top professionals, enjoying the qualities of their teammates who take the field in their place. Then when it’s their turn they know how to reiterate their desire to play. This atmosphere is nice, it simplifies the work. Politano’s very rapid returns are a sign in this sense, if there are difficulties, things that go beyond our characteristics are also done. At one point we seemed to be without roles, the players moved continuously to perform the possession phase in the best possible way without giving references to the opponents. We are now set up: playing in the open field, high defense, maybe even some risk that is part of the discourse we are pursuing. I think that even in the last match, against Liverpool, which is very formidable and where we will play for first place, the same thing will have to be done. We cannot plan the future, we can only analyze each game and thus prepare the next. With Sassuolo, if we are not a strong Napoli, it will become a difficult match ”explained the coach, interviewed by Sky Sport.