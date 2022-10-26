The Napoli coach enjoys the fifth success out of five in the Champions League: “We are now set: open field game, high defense, maybe even some risk that is part of the discourse we are pursuing”
20 goals and 15 points in five games: Napoli has the characteristics of a steamroller also and above all in Europe. The Azzurri confirm the result of the first leg at Maradona, against the Rangers who fall apart after only a quarter of an hour under the blows of Simeone. A path in the Champions League interpreted so far as it could not be better, with Luciano Spalletti starting the analysis from the Argentine himself. “When a player is not employed for two games, he can get a little nervous and lose his clarity, but these guys don’t: they trained as top professionals, enjoying the qualities of their teammates who take the field in their place. Then when it’s their turn they know how to reiterate their desire to play. This atmosphere is nice, it simplifies the work. Politano’s very rapid returns are a sign in this sense, if there are difficulties, things that go beyond our characteristics are also done. At one point we seemed to be without roles, the players moved continuously to perform the possession phase in the best possible way without giving references to the opponents. We are now set up: playing in the open field, high defense, maybe even some risk that is part of the discourse we are pursuing. I think that even in the last match, against Liverpool, which is very formidable and where we will play for first place, the same thing will have to be done. We cannot plan the future, we can only analyze each game and thus prepare the next. With Sassuolo, if we are not a strong Napoli, it will become a difficult match ”explained the coach, interviewed by Sky Sport.
Participation
–
“There is a strong participation in chasing something beautiful and important – continued the coach – I don’t even need to tell the team to play two touches in training or how to look for spaces. Then there is a gladiatorial attitude on contrasts, even by those who have different qualities compared to those who have this predisposition. What we do during the week is leading us to this, we couldn’t hope to be that good without this urge to start over day after day. Osimhen’s goal (against Roma, ed.) Has a fixed time, then it takes another to see that heap in celebration under the curve of the Neapolitan fans ”. The spectacularity of his Napoli allows Spalletti to make a prestigious comparison with another formation he has led in the past: “I was lucky, I have always had technical and fast players in the offensive department, so teams came out that knew how to travel the ball and have fun. My Roma has thrilled by making an exceptional football even in the Champions League, with very strong players ”. So, still many compliments to Kim. “He is an incredible animal, has a frequency of legs and a crazy force of impact. When he perceives danger, he doubles his qualities. Tomorrow he will want to play the game with those who have not played ”, concluded Spalletti.
October 27, 2022 (change October 27, 2022 | 00:04)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Spalletti #wonderful #atmosphere #team #work #simple #Kim #crazy
Leave a Reply