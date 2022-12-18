The Napoli coach comments on the 3-2 draw in a friendly against Maradona: “We have to get Kvaratskhelia back in shape as quickly as possible because it makes the difference”

Early in the morning Luciano Spalletti was in the Campidoglio to pay homage to Sinisa Mihajlovic: “A true and direct person, there was great esteem between us”. Because there are times when you need to stop and reflect, remember that this world is made up of people and not just economic interests.

THE VILLARREAL — Then it’s back to the field, also in order not to be overwhelmed by the pain. And then you can be satisfied even after a defeat, especially if it comes only in a friendly match. And Spalletti, after the 3-2 draw against Maradona against Villarreal, explains why: “We’ve done less in terms of quality, we have to build better when we’re in possession. We suffered a few too many potholes but I’ll need all of this to work better on the things to fix. For this I take the defeat well “. See also '' The world deserves to know who my brother really is '': watch the VIDEO by Mathias- Video Gazzetta.it

KVARA LEADER — The Napoli coach stimulates the Georgian champion: “Kvaratskhelia came out at a distance. As the match took shape he became more and more a leader and we need this. We have to get him back in shape as quickly as possible because he makes the difference. I left him on the pitch all ninety minutes for this very reason. And in the second half he did better, a sign that we’re on the right track. Sometimes he has to participate more when he has no ball, he has to be the one to determine the right moment ”.

RASPADORI AT GRIEZMANN — Less brilliant than usual, at least in the conclusions, Raspadori for Spalletti is a very important key to the game: “He played a good game as distances covered and speed developed. It didn’t go well for him in the choices, but you pay for that in terms of opportunities. Giacomo alla Griezmann? He is a footballer who goes to these spaces to decide with the attacker in giving depth or in tying with the midfielders”. See also Football, Wilson, captain of Lazio's first Scudetto, has died

MARKET — Spalletti has already clarified that he would like to change as little as possible, however with a play on words he confirms the operation that Napoli and Sampdoria are completing for Bereszynski. “My journalist friends told me that we will probably do something, I’m trying to find out more”, he closes with a smile.

December 18 – 2.42pm

