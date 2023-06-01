Inmi Spallanzani of Rome is a partner of Rtl 102.5 and Radio Z for the ‘Future Hits Live’, concert organized by Rtl 102.5 and Radio Z, scheduled for Saturday 10 June at the Foro Italico in Rome. On the occasion of the event, Spallanzani will be present at the Foro Italico with a stand where it will be possible to carry out rapid, anonymous and free tests for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases, and speak with doctors who will offer advice on the subject. In addition, the Institute will distribute free condoms.

“The goal – explains Spallanzani – is to raise awareness among young people about HIV and sexually transmitted diseases. In particular, about the importance of prevention: prophylactic and screening. Official estimates indicate that today in Italy there are about 130,000 people living with HIV, of which 15,000 with undiagnosed infection.The highest incidence of new HIV diagnoses is found in the age group between 25 and 39, corresponding to the sexually active young-adult population, equal to 6.6 -7.3 cases per 100,000 residents, against a general incidence of 3 cases per 100,000 At the same time, in recent years there has been a progressive reduction in the average age at diagnosis of sexually transmitted disease and today young people between 15 and Globally, 24 years of age represent the age group most exposed to the development of these pathologies”.

The partnership with Rtl 102.5 and Radio Z is part of the collaboration agreement between Inmi Spallanzani and the Ministry of Health, General Directorate of Communication and European and International Relations, for the implementation of the project ‘Creation of communication and information initiatives on the national territory for the prevention of HIV infection’. Spallanzani’s project does not end with Future Hits Live, but will go on until 1 December. In parallel with the communication and awareness activities, the Institute will implement initiatives in this period to improve the assistance offer with regards to HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.