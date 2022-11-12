“In many countries the isolation period for people who tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 has been drastically reduced. We believe that for asymptomatic people, isolation can last 5 days from positivity, without the need for an additional negative test.. As for people with mild symptoms, we believe that isolation can be interrupted 5 to 5 days after the onset of symptoms, if without fever for 24 hours “.Inmi Spallanzani of Rome to the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci on the possible revision of the Covid isolation rules, which today provide for 5 days of ‘quarantine’ for asymptomatic patients and then a negative test. And for the symptomatic 5 days of isolation of which the last 2 days without symptoms and then negative buffer

“Especially in this phase, where there may be overlap with seasonal flu, it would be advisable in the following five days, if you do not have a negative test, prudently use a mask, in case of contact with fragile people. The scientific community today believes self-tests are an accurate and suitable tool for documenting the end of contagiousness “, concludes Spallanzani.

“Our proposals” on the isolation of Covid positives asymptomatic or with mild symptoms “which I consider common sense and balanced, are the result of the epidemiological reading of what is happening in Italy and in the world, that is, an undoubtedly less pathogenic virus and completely different from what so many mourning has caused in the world. Today we are in the phase of empowering citizens and not of obligations“. The director of the Inmi Spallanzani of Rome underlines this, Francesco Vaiacommenting on the work of the institute.