The words of the Este president

At the end of the presentation event of the sponsorship agreement between SPAL and EdilAlbathere was time for a few questions to President Joe Tacopina. Here are the impressions of him on the blue-white environment on his return from the United Kingdom and a brief point of the situation on the team, on Roberto’s exemption Venturato and on the choice of his favorite Daniel de Rossi. These are his words:

DE ROSSI – “Daniele is like a brother to me, so going to dinner with him was a fairly common thing. The main difference is in the presence of the entire technical staff. It certainly doesn’t surprise me that Daniele has such good professionals around him, but I have to say that I have found spectacular people. For what I have seen on and off the field we are talking about a Serie A staff, high ranking in Serie A. We made a change on the bench because the results were not what we expected and we had asked. We were not up to our potential. De Rossi has been here for eight days: he will necessarily need time to introduce new ideas, but the conditions at the moment seem very good to me. I see what is done in everyday life and it is exactly what which is needed to realize our common vision “. See also River Plate keeps dreaming of signing Luis Suárez

THE CLIMATE – “I talk to the players practically every day. Until last week there was concern for the management of the dressing room and for certain methods of communication. I wanted to talk to the group before Daniele arrived in Ferrara and I found an exceptional enthusiasm. It seemed I had brought Christmas presents in the locker room. There has been a change from night to day and I think it has also been seen on the pitch. We all expect to win the match on Saturday. Not because Cosenza is an uncompetitive opponent, but because we have some absolutely necessary and because I believe that ours is one of the best teams in the league. And then there will be a very strong push from our audience, because I’m feeling a lot of enthusiasm for De Rossi. “

October 20, 2022 (change October 20, 2022 | 16:01)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Spal #Tacopina #Rossi #climate #Lets #give #time