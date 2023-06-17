The disastrous season of Spal relegated to Serie C will not be remembered by fans for long. The blue-white people want to reset everything and think about the new year which will have to be that of redemption and return to the cadet championship. But not everything went wrong in Joe Tacopina’s club who, thanks to the exploits of the youth and women’s teams, decided to continue his adventure in Ferrara after a long pause for reflection.

RESTART The American lawyer pointed out to the microphones of Itasportpress what convinced him to continue: “I metabolized the bitterness after a season finale that didn’t make me happy. Needless to go back to what happened with Massimo Oddo’s team. The exceptional season of the Under 18 champions of Italy for the second time and the exploits also of the women’s team made me proud to be the president of Spal. Thanks to them, I’m starting again with enthusiasm and I’ll think about building a team to win the Serie C championship. But in the meantime, I’d like to go back to the second consecutive Scudetto won by the U18s. I am very happy with this goal achieved and I congratulate coach Massimo Pedriali but I am also proud of our entire youth sector, which is the beating heart of Spal. Despite the difficulties this year with the first team, every other part of our club has achieved outstanding results, from the youth academy to the women’s football which this year won its first league title and the Coppa Italia. Spal is a thriving club and these important results do not come by chance – added the president – but they are the fruit of work, of talent that must be cultivated and nourished on a daily basis, of planning and of the many investments made in recent years. I’ll be in Ferrara in the next few hours and I can’t wait to celebrate together and thank all the creators of this great U18 season one by one”. So far the words of the owner of the Este club. In fact, among the many things that changed under Tacopina’s management, the memorable thing is that the youth sector has restarted. All the formations of the Este club closed the year positively and this is a source of pride for the owners who have crowned the dream of relaunching the entire youth sector.