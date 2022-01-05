SPAL changes the coach as the team is in the relegation zone. This is the official statement from the white and blue club:

SPAL announced that it has relieved coach Josep Ruiz Clotet from the position of technical manager of the first team. Deputy coach Javier Francisco Garcia Bernal and coach Alberto José Fornier Escobar were relieved of their respective roles. The Biancazzurro Club thanks mister Clotet together with Bernal and Escobar for the human and sporting professionalism shown and the work done in these months in Ferrara and wishes them the best personal and professional satisfaction.

SPAL announces that it has entrusted Roberto Venturato with the position of technical manager of the first team. Venturato was born in Atherton in Australia on April 14, 1963 and in his football career, between the 80s and 90s, he wore the shirts of Montebelluna, Cremonese, Pergocrema, Venice, Treviso and Pizzighettone.

It was in the youth teams of the latter company that he began his career as a coach in the mid-90s which subsequently led him to coach Cremonese, Pergolettese, Piacenza and Cittadella.

With Cittadella, where he remained for six seasons, he obtained a promotion to Serie B as well as the final of the Coppa Italia Lega Pro and two Serie B play-off finals for a total of 270 benches.

To complete the technical staff will be added the second assistant coach Andrea Bruniera and the technical collaborator Francesco Zanoncelli.

Venturato has signed a contract with the biancazzurro club until 30 June 2023.

