It was in the air and now it’s official: Spal has sacked Daniele De Rossi. “Spal announces that Daniele De Rossi has been relieved of his role as first team coach. Together with coach De Rossi, assistant coach Carlo Cornacchia, technical collaborators Emanuele Mancini, Guillermo Giacomazzi and Marcos have also been relieved of their respective roles. Alvarez and the match analyst Simone Contran. The club would like to thank the coach and the members of his staff for the work done in recent months, wishing them the best professional luck for the future of their careers” reads the press release. The last three consecutive defeats against Cagliari Bari and Venice are fatal, meaning third from bottom in the standings. De Rossi, who arrived in Ferrara last October, closes with three wins, five draws and seven defeats.