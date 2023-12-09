On the eve of the championship, Entella and Spal thought they would play for something more until this date. Instead, points are needed to move away from the play-off zone. Chiaveresi who want to get back to scoring points after the bitter defeat against Pescara. “The time to get over the defeat in Pescara is already over – says an optimistic Gallo – I found a team that was angry and aware of having thrown away a point and perhaps something more. I expect a race in which great personality will be needed.” Kick-off on Saturday at 6.30pm in Ferrara.

#SpalEntella #match #disappointed