In the press conference, the Ferrara coach spoke of the winter arrivals: “Surreal experience. Sports director Lupo knows he lied saying that I’m satisfied. It’s not that since I’m young and in my first year I have to make everything go well”. And the company’s website eliminates all the controversy…

Daniele De Rossi is not there. In the press conference to present the match between his Spal and tomorrow’s Bari, the coach heavily attacked Fabio Lupo, director of the Ferrara technical area, and all of his staff. The former Giallorossi is in fact dissatisfied with Spal’s winter transfer campaign, which led to the arrivals of Nainggolan (thanks to the good offices of De Rossi himself), Fetfatzidis and Brazao, practically disregarding all the indications that the coach had provided to the club.

Surreal — “The first experience with the transfer market was quite surreal, I don’t know how else to describe it – attacked De Rossi – I read that director Lupo said that I am satisfied: in general I am used to speaking for myself and he knows that what he has declared it is true. I’m satisfied with the players I have, but in my opinion in a collaborative relationship we should listen to the coach’s indications on characteristics. Unfortunately for two months now this has never, ever, ever, ever happened. Indeed, I found myself players taken when everything had already been signed. This is a situation that I was very sorry about: Tacopina knows it and the managers know it because I told them to their faces. Fortunately we won’t talk about the transfer market anymore, but it’s not like I’m young and in my first year I have to make everything go well. I’ve been in football for a long time and I know how things are done. I think you may not get to a player. So he goes off to get another one with those characteristics but a little less strong. Then you don’t even get to that because the clubs don’t agree on money or anything else, you follow others with those characteristics until you get to one of Serie C, who maybe doesn’t even always play. The coach’s requests should be followed. This unfortunately never happened and so I’m sorry Lupo says I’m satisfied. They are of the players I have ”. See also Follow Live University Master 2022 | La Gazzetta dello Sport-La Gazzetta dello Sport

Directions — “When we sat down at the table I said: ‘Get me players who are different from the ones I have or who are much stronger’. This indication has never been followed – continued De Rossi -. Then it doesn’t change that I come to the field with a smile and whistling and I’m overjoyed with the squad I have available. And it’s up to me to do much better to make them perform at their best. But we’ve been talking for a little while and I’ve been told several times ‘Don’t worry, you’ll see that in January… you’ll see that in January … ‘. One thing doesn’t work here and I’m told: ‘Venturato (the former Spal coach, who De Rossi replaced, ed.) asked for it’, it’s raining or foggy so ‘it’s Venturato’s fault”. Doesn’t a light bulb work? ‘Eh, but Venturato asked for it’. But I don’t think that’s the case. I don’t think Venturato is to blame for everything. Having said that, there is always great finished, we go ahead and stop. Crying is useless. I know that I have a very great ally and that is Tacopina, from whom I have taken away sleep in an attempt to please me. It goes on smoothly.” See also F1 | Mercedes: there are conditions for the renewal of Hamilton

Naingollan — De Rossi then spoke of the arrival of Naingollan: “He was the one who thought I was joking when I threw it at him. We talk often, but for bullshit, almost never to talk about work. Since he was without a team, I tried and when for his part there was openness I spoke about it with Alessandro Beltrami, his attorney whom I trust very much. From there I started to play the jackhammer and woo him. Then the managers and Tacopina joined in, who made the difference. because in the end the president pulled out the money”.

site spal — It is very impressive that De Rossi’s conference was reported on Spal’s YouTube channel but not the parts you read above, in which the technician talks about the rejected requests. Indeed, with the players taken who have technical characteristics exactly opposite to those that the coach had requested. Who knows what President Joe Tacopina, manager of the United States, the cradle of freedom of the press and speech, thinks of this censorship from other times and other countries. See also Details on ticket sales for Chivas' game against Juventus in Las Vegas

February 3, 2023 (change February 3, 2023 | 18:52)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Spal #Rossi #tackle #indications #market #disregarded