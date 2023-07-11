Mirco Antenucci will return to Spal. The striker born in 1984 has decided to leave Bari and accept the proposal from president Joe Tacopina. He will return to Ferrara, where he made more than 100 appearances between 2016 and 2019. As reported by AllC, the agreement was reached on the basis of a two-year contract. The official arrived in the afternoon on the website of the Apulian club with a dedication: 141 matches, 4 seasons in red and white and 63 celebrations to become the second best scorer ever in the history of Bari. With you we rejoiced, cried, suffered and fought; with every step we take together, we have grown together. Thank you for the example, dedication, commitment and for writing an important chapter in red and white history with us. Good luck Mirco! And remember, this will always be your home.