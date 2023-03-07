Spakenburg will play the semi-finals for the KNVB Cup on Tuesday, April 4. The decor of the duel (kick-off at 8 p.m.) with PSV will ‘just’ be the blue side of De Westmaat. After consultation with the municipality of Bunschoten, it has become clear that this is possible. “This is going to be historic.”

This is what chairman Marc Schoonebeek expects after a day of consultation between the municipality of Bunschoten, the police, the KNVB football association and the club’s own board. The key question was whether the club from Jack’s League, in accordance with the draw that was made on Saturday evening, could actually play a home game, especially from a safety point of view.

There was also the idea within the club that moving the match to a larger stadium, such as Galgenwaard in Utrecht, would also be an interesting option. That could possibly bring more money into the club drawer. According to Schoonebeek, however, this has not been investigated. “The aim was to finish the game at home. We are also convinced that we can organize the semi-finals of the KNVB Cup excellently. We also have experience in managing competitions with a large audience, just think of the Spakenburg derby.” See also The night in Ukraine: Zelenskyj appeals to Russian minorities

Spakenburg chairman Marc Schoonebeek. © KNVB



And that will happen again, on Tuesday evening 4 April. By placing extra stands, the capacity on the blue side of De Westmaat can be increased to a maximum of 8000 spectators. In addition, the complex will provide space for 16 to 24 cameras around the field, including for facilitating the VAR. Schoonebeek: ,,We are transforming our sports park into a Valhalla of cup football. This is going to be historic.”

More information about ticket sales, for example, is expected to be announced later this week.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Cow burps and farts less with pill (which is good for the climate)