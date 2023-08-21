For Olga Carmona, joy and sadness are close together on Sunday. Shortly after the 23-year-old shoots her team to victory over England, she learns of her father’s death.

SFatal blow for Spain’s World Cup heroine Olga Carmona: Shortly after her team’s victory at the Women’s World Cup in Australia, the 23-year-old found out about her father’s death, as the Spanish football association RFEF announced on Sunday evening. Carmona scored the only goal in the final, propelling her team to the title.

Spain’s football association condoled the player and her family. “We love you Olga, you are part of the history of Spanish football,” declared the association.

Spain had defeated European champions England 1-0 in the final and thus won the World Cup title for the first time. Carmona dedicated her hit to the recently deceased mother of a close friend. As she cheered, she showed the words “Merchi” on her undershirt.