Home page World

From: Sandra Gyuratis

Split

Illegal camping on the coast of Cartagena in south-east Spain: the policeman tells the camper van owners to leave the dry river. © Cartagena City Hall

Campers from all over Europe are drawn to the coast of Cartagena in south-east Spain. Many stay longer than allowed and stand in forbidden places. The police are worried about the boom.

Cartagena – The camping boom prepares the police in Cartagena in the southeast of Spain headache. The mild weather of the past few weeks has attracted many campers from all over Europe to the coast of Murcia pulled. They filled the campsites and caravan sites along the coast. Many also set up camp in areas where camping is not allowed. Particularly popular are the surroundings of the Cabo de Palos lighthouse, the coves of Cala Salinero, Cala Reona and Cala Cortina, as well as parking lots around the Campus de la Muralla del Mar, the Fishermen’s Brotherhood or the Techos Bajos restaurant.

However, the campers cannot be encouraged to set off that easily. Although the police had asked the drivers to clear the public spaces where they had parked their mobile homes for the next three days, many campers at the lighthouse and in Cala Salinero did not move, reports costanachrichten.com.

Camping is booming in Spain: Some campers even stay in one place for several months

According to a report in the Spanish newspaper “La Verdad”, the regulations allow a maximum of three vehicles to camp freely in one place and only for three days. However, residents of the affected areas have recently counted more than 50 RVs parked for weeks or even months. In Mazarrón, too, residents complain about the large number of campers.

Depending on which spot the campers have chosen, a certain authority is responsible. If the mobile homes are in the bed of a dry river, the owners have to deal with the water management office CHS. In heavy rain, the Ramblas can turn into dangerous rivers in a flash.

Camping is booming in Spain: private property on Cartagena’s coast is becoming an unofficial campsite

If the campers have settled at the edge of the sea, the Coastal Authority is responsible. The City Hall is responsible for land in the city. But there is still no city ordinance that regulates free camping in public places, although the phenomenon is repeated every year on the coast of Spain. The problem becomes clear with the example of the small fishing village of La Azohía in Cartagena. Each year around 200 campers occupy a private property located next to La Chapineta beach. However, the police cannot simply evict the “illegal trailer park” because the owners do not live in Cartagena.

The campers are mainly pensioners from France, Germany, Great Britain, Holland and Italy. Like the residents of the affected places, the campers themselves are demanding a regulation of what is legal and what is illegal. The shops could also benefit from the camper boom, it said.