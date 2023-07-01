Spain’s sexiest fan and Red Fury bikini… it’s Ivana Knoll! The photos

Does the sexiest female fan in the world wear the colors of Ivana Knoll’s Croatia? Now here are the bikinis for.. Spain. Who wears them? Always her, Ivana Knoll

Ivana Knoll fan of the most sensual Croatia in the world

Ivana Knoll has one faith: Croatia. And as a fan of the national team of Brozovic, Modric and his companions, she lived for two world Cup intense and beautiful. If in Russia in 2018 we came one step away from conquering the FIFA World Cup (lost in the final against the super France of Mbappè and Giroud), the confirmation arrived in Qatar 2022 by fully passing the litmus test ranking: the Croatians finished with a splendid third place.

Ivana Knoll Croatia fan with Spain-Red Furies bikini

And in both manifestations Ivana Knoll has been voted the most beautiful and sensual female fan in the world. However, the ex model ex Miss Croatia and also influencers (3.3 million followers) e entrepreneur: so he is presenting some bikini lines and swimwear (on her they are spectacular) and linked to various nations. And here it is in version… Red Furiesone Ivana Knoll dressed with the colors of Spain directly from the sea of ​​Ibiza. But her heart, mind you, always and only beats for Croatia.

Sports and gossip read also

Read also Federica Nargi heart attack thong, the Matri bomber video? From Oscars! Photo

Subscribe to the newsletter

